FITZGERALD, Ga. — The Middle South Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District recognized Summerlin & Sons Farms as Colquitt County's Conservationist of the Year during the group's Conservationist of the Year Banquet held March 16 at The Fitzgerald Pillars in Fitzgerald.
Summerlin & Sons Farms started strip-till farming in 2010, the conservation district said in a press release. They plant cover crops to help with soil erosion and compaction of the soil along with maintaining all their terraces and waterways. They rotate the cattle grassland and grazing, and install drain tile in wet areas in both crop and pasture land to allow for water to drain off without eroding the land and leaching out the fertilizer. They have built numerous holding ponds for irrigation purposes and they pull soil samples annually in spring and fertilize the crops according to the sample results.
"The Summerlins believe it is extremely important to be good stewards of the land — to maintain and preserve the land for future generations," the conservation district said.
The Middle South Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District is a unit of state government that directs natural resource management programs in Ben Hill, Brooks, Colquitt, Crisp, Irwin, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth counties. The Conservation District works with farmers, landowners, and with other units of government to educate and actively promote programs and practices that support the conservation, and use and development of soil, water, and related resources. More information can be found at www.gacd.us/middlesouthgeorgia.
