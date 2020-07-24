MOULTRIE, Ga. — North America's Premier Farm Show, the Sunbelt Ag Expo, has provided a venue for the agricultural industry to conduct business for 42 years. For the first time, since its beginnings in 1978, the gates at Spence Field will not open the third week in October to welcome farmers, their families, and loyal exhibitors as the Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition Board of Directors voted to cancel the 43rd Annual show scheduled for Oct. 20-22, the Expo announced this morning.
"While the Expo staff has worked diligently over the past several months to put together an action plan that would enable a safe and successful show, it has become abundantly clear that we must change course," the press release said. "Unfortunately, we simply cannot safely blend networking, commerce and education while representing the rich history of the Sunbelt Ag Expo. Additionally, the board's decision to cancel the 2020 Sunbelt Ag Expo was greatly impacted by its concern for valued attendees' and exhibitors' expenses, and their need to plan.
"What should our attendees expect? Join us on our social media channels this fall as we continue to engage with you regarding the education and implementation of the latest agricultural technology, research and equipment.
"What should our exhibitors expect? The Sunbelt Ag Expo staff will reach out directly to each partner concerning fees and plans for the 2021 show. You will hear from us beginning July 27th."
Plans for the selection of the 2020 Swisher Sweets/Sunbelt Ag Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year Winner and the Southeastern Hay Contest Award Winners are still being finalized. As these plans are confirmed, information will be released on the Expo's website and social media channels.
In addition, the Holiday Arts and Crafts Show, hosted by the Sunbelt Ag Expo, is still scheduled at this time for Nov. 14-15, 2020.
"The Sunbelt Ag Expo looks forward to greeting visitors again in 2021 as it showcases the latest in farming technology, Oct. 19-21," the press release said. "The show will go on! Visit www.sunbeltexpo.com for more information."
