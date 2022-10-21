MOULTRIE, Ga. – Sunbelt representatives marked the 2022 Sunbelt Ag Expo as another “successful return” Friday, the day after the farm show closed out for 2022.
Sunbelt Ag Expo Executive Director Chip Blalock said organizers are already planning for its 2023 return.
“It went really well," Blalock said Friday morning. "We had Chamber of Commerce weather. Especially yesterday, it was just perfect. The wind laid. It warmed up a little bit, but it wasn't too warm. But the most important thing was the crowds that came out and did business with our exhibitors.”
The three-day event was held Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 18 — Oct. 20.
Farmers and other agriculture lovers had the opportunity to see new industrial equipment and technology throughout the week, including demonstrations in the Expo's fields and at the companies' individual areas.
“It was just an awesome sight to see for the three days, all across the grounds, whether it was in static exhibits or the demos in the individual exhibits or sections out in the fields,” Blalock said. “It's just really cool to see it all come together and see the educational process take place. And then the end result, our farmers and attendees doing business with our exhibitors.”
There was a total of 53,000 attendees throughout the week, according to information Blaclock shared Friday afternoon.
The Willie B. Withers Luncheon had a major turnout with Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp, Georgia Ag Commissioner Gary Black and other dignitaries. City of Moultrie Mayor Bill McIntosh, along with city officials, Colquitt County High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC Color Guard, the CCHS Serenaders and Colquitt County School District’s Board of Education were also in attendance.
During the luncheon, Robert E. Saunders was named the 2022 Swisher — Sunbelt Ag Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year.
Blalock commented, “All 10 of the farmers are winners in our book. Robert Saunders just edged the other nine gentlemen out to win the overall prize and he's got an outstanding operation in Virginia. But we really couldn't be more proud of all 10 of them and the 285 that have come before them. A lot of them come back year after year. The Farmer of the Year program just helps us tell the great story of agriculture and give these great stewards of the land the recognition they so richly deserve.”
The Expo also had more than 700 students participate in the Youth Educational Challenges, according to Expo Marketing Director Becca Turner.
Blalock said the challenges continue to grow each year.
“It's just a great way for us to foster our next generation of farmers and agribusiness people, and people all across the scope of agriculture, to get these kids interested in it.
The 2023 Sunbelt Ag Expo is planned for Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 17 — Oct. 19.
