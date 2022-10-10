The Sunbelt Ag Expo will return next week for its second consecutive farm show after the 2020 cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 Sunbelt Ag Expo will be open Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 18 - Oct. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.