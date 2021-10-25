MOULTRIE, Ga. — The return of the Sunbelt Expo this year allowed the Colquitt County Baptist Association to continue a ministry that started more that 20 years ago.
The CCBA has run the Georgia Baptist Association tent for more than 20 years, Dion Brown, associational missionary for the local association, said at the event Thursday.
“We took over responsibility from the Georgia Baptist Mission Board and we’ve taken responsibility for being at Expo every year,” Brown said.
The CCBA’s week begins the Sunday before Expo with what they call the “prayer walk.”
“We prayer walk the grounds. Basically, we’re praying for Expo and the success of the vendors that come, for the safety of the folks here, the exhibitors, we're praying for everybody and praying that there will be a successful show,” Brown said.
Throughout the week, the CCBA hosts mission opportunities, activities for families, and free snacks and beverages. The activities include balloon animals, a children’s archery tent and face painting.
“We know there are a lot of families that come,” Brown said. “This provides something for the family. It’s something that’s a little kid friendly but we also want to provide something for the adults as well. It’s why we have things like popcorn and water. Our primary goal is to possibly have conversations with folks about the Lord.”
Brown said that preparations for events like this take months to plan.
“We make sure we have volunteers in place, make sure we have all of our supplies and we have everything we need,” he said. “We contact our ministry partners to see what they’re able to pitch in. Whether it be people or just some water, there’s usually something from everyone.”
If you would like to get involved with the CCBA, you can reach Brown at 229-985-1168 or neondion53@gmail.com.
