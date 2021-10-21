MOULTRIE, Ga. — Chip Blalock, executive director of the Sunbelt Ag Expo, sees the farm show’s return as a “another ultra success” and is already laying plans for next year.
“It’s been a great week,” Blalock said Thursday morning. “The good Lord has blessed us with beautiful Chamber of Commerce weather all week. Our exhibitors have put their best foot forward with the supply chain issues they’ve faced and have had great displays throughout the grounds.”
One of Blalock’s favorite things to say is, “The greatest Expo is the one we’re having right now.” After being cancelled last year, this year is the 43rd rendition of the Sunbelt Ag Expo and it featured more than 1,200 exhibitors spread across 100 acres with field demonstrations, vendors, exhibitors, over 300 interactive educational displays and “over 4,000 different product lines,” according to the Expo’s program.
“We couldn’t be more happy to be back in business and to have another ultra successful show. We’re so happy to see the people again. Agriculture is a people’s business,” Blalock said.
One of the Expo’s major events is the Swisher/Sunbelt Ag Expo Farmer of the Year. South Carolina farmer Robert “Bob” Martin Hall was crowned this year’s winner on Tuesday.
“Bush-N-Vine farm, Bob and his wife, Susan, are outstanding representatives of American and Southeastern agriculture,” Blalock said. “I tell people all the time that the Swisher/Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year is a true celebration of agriculture. All ten families are deserving of being the winner. The thing they take away is that they now have nine new friends all over the Southeast. It’s just cool to see them all come together and interact with each other.”
All the state winners in the FotY competition meet for a banquet in Valdosta the Monday preceding the Expo where they participate in a roundtable discussion to get to know each other and discuss varying techniques in agriculture as well as receive their green jackets.
“Farmers are the original environmentalists, the original economists, the original mechanics, accountant, you name it the list goes on and on,” Blalock said. “We introduce them at the banquet and they get their green jacket because it signifies excellence like The Masters golf tournament. They have no clue we’re doing all that. They think they’re just coming to a farm show.”
Blalock said that the new John Deere CP770 Cotton Picker, which made its first public appearance at the Expo, was one of the most popular exhibits during the show.
“Obviously one of the most prominent exhibits we had was the John Deere Cotton Picker and the entire cotton picker lineup for John Deere. It was truly a sight to see. Farmers have flocked to it all week. I love the peanut harvest with Kelley Manufacturing Company, they do a fantastic job. I call myself a recovering cowboy from days gone by. I love anything to do with the livestock, the cattle, the horses, the dairy, the sheep and goats, the aquaculture, the hydroponics, the poultry demos, just anything to do with animals,” Blalock laughed.
In 2019, the Expo had an economic impact survey done that estimated that Expo to have a 16.72 million dollar impact on Colquitt County and the surrounding counties. Blalock said this year was no different.
“I call the surrounding area of Colquitt County, ‘Metropolitan Moultrie. The largest city in Southern Georgia,’” Blalock said. “It’s gratifying for the home team, Moultrie and Colquitt County, to roll out that red carpet for exhibitors and visitors but also the surrounding communities play a huge role in helping those folks. We fill up hotels in Tifton, Adel, Valdosta, Thomasville, Camilla, Cairo and Albany. Everybody does a great job. I think they all missed the show last year as much as we did.”
Planning for next year starts almost as soon as this year’s Expo ends. Some long time vendors secure their spots for next year before even pulling out Thursday afternoon. Blalock said there will be a short decompression period before next year’s preparations really “kick back into gear” but things such as the 2022 FotY competition are already under way.
“We’re already planning for next year. We had a meeting with our exhibitors this morning. They will be getting surveys next week to tell us the good, the bad and the ugly. That’s how we can know what to improve. The city and the county play a big part in our success. I’ve already got notes for things to improve as we move forward.... By December various states will be announcing their winners for the 2022 competition and we’re looking forward to that. We try to make [the Expo] a bit bigger and better every year.”
The 2022 Sunbelt Ag Expo is scheduled to take place October 18 through 20. You can find updates throughout the year on Expo’s website, sunbeltexpo.com.
