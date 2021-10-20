MOULTRIE, Ga. — Massey Ferguson is showcasing its 2021 Tractor of the Year at this year’s Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie.
The new MF 8S Series tractor was the main focus at the Massey Ferguson display at the center of the Expo. The Tractor of the Year award was presented by a European based group made up of 25 European countries.
“They look at not only performance but technology but stuff that’s easier for operators,” Adam Sills, marketing product specialist for tractors, who is the on site expert at the Expo.
Massey Ferguson’s main focal point for the new MF 8S series was a focus on the operator, Sills said.
“They interviewed big farmers, small farmers, men, women, contractors who are doing custom type work. They really tried to put that at the forefront at creating this new tractor. What really helped win the award was the attention to detail and the comfort in the cab,” Sills explained.
The MF 8S series’ biggest innovation is fairly simple. There is an extra nine and a half inches of space between the engine cab and the operator cab. This not only reduces the noise operators experience but also cuts down on the heat drivers experience, Sills said.
“There isn’t really a need for more horsepower or more hydraulics. Everybody (on the market) is maxed out on that. But it’s the operator experience that sets tractors apart,” he said. “This separation maxes our decibel output to 68 compared to the industry average of 71.”
The suspension within the cab also allows a smoother ride for higher speed tilling. Known as the “opti-ride suspension,” this automatically adjusts the stability of the seat.
The tractor’s AGCO power engine is a 6 cylinder, 7.4 liter that can reach between 190 and 305 hp depending on which of the four series is purchased. All four in the series feature a dual clutch system designed to keep the transmission from gear to gear “as smooth as possible,” Sills said.
“You can hear that real subtle transmission,” he said. “There isn’t really a jolt in the seat anymore; you can really only tell the difference with engine RPM. It’s a smooth transition and it puts power to the ground more sufficiently.”
Just like most modern tractors, all the tractors within the MF 8S series can be outfitted with amenities such as air conditioning and GPS. They also have an optional Bluetooth RDS/MP3 radio for hands-free calls and two USB ports to charge electronic devices.
“This is a new era for Massey Ferguson. We’ve really focused on the customer. Massey Ferguson has a really proud heritage. We’ve really been trying to transform what agriculture can be with this redesign and styling… We’ve really tried to play with our history. People who have been in a Ferguson before will recognize what we were trying to do,” Sills said.
