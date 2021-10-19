MOULTRIE, Ga. — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp spoke about farming’s impact on Georgia and the Southeast during the Expo’s Farmer of the Year presentation Tuesday.
“For the eighth year in a row, Georgia has been named the best state to do business,” Kemp said during his speech.
Kemp spoke to welcome all the farmers who had come from around the Southeast. In his speech he spoke about agriculture’s impact on America’s economy, the willingness of a farmer to push past adversity and their dedication to the fundamentals of the nation.
“Georgia and every other nation in this country would be nothing without agriculture,” Kemp said. “Farmers who work tirelessly to feed and clothe the great people across the country. I know there are representatives from across the Southeast here today so I hope you don’t get upset when I say this, but I think Georgia is the best place to be. It’s the best place to farm. It’s the best place to grow a family.”
Kemp officially ended his speech by welcoming all the Farmers of the Year competitors and everybody else in attendance.
“These men are what agriculture is about. The dedication to those they have never and will never meet. They deserve everything,” Kemp concluded.
As Virginia was this year’s spotlight state, many representatives from the state were in attendance and took part in the luncheon. The National Anthem was sung by Lauren Rhodes and Ellie Vance, Virginia FFA State reporter and treasurer, respectively; Edwin Jones, associate dean and director of Virginia Cooperative Extension, introduced the spotlight state speakers.
Charlie Moser, Virginia State FFA president, and Andrew “Charlie” Sloop, 2021 Virginia 4-H Youth in Action Award winner and State 4-H cabinet member, both spoke on their experiences with Virginia agriculture.
“Agriculture is a people’s business,” Moser said during his speech. “It continues to involve every aspect of our lives whether we know it or not.”
Moultrie Mayor Bill McIntosh along with the Colquitt County High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC Color Guard were local representatives. The Color Guard presented the flags and afterwards, McIntosh took the stage to thank those in attendance.
“Welcome to Colquitt County and Moultrie. We are so glad to welcome you all and so many more to our home. We are so happy to see the Expo and all its wonderful people return,” McIntosh said.
Chip Blalock, executive director of the Sunbelt Ag Expo, was the final speaker before the Farmer of the Year presentation occurred.
“We are so happy to welcome all ya’ll back to the Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition. This is a great moment for agriculture and our community. With all of us here: Georgia, North and South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Florida, Arkansas, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi we can finally say ‘welcome back.’”
The luncheon concluded with Robert Martin Hall of South Carolina being named the Swisher / Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.