MOULTRIE, Ga. — The 2022 Sunbelt Ag Expo Field Day is scheduled for July 21, and farmers are invited to learn practical information from the region’s top agricultural scientists about the newest technologies that farmers can use to improve their operations.
The Sunbelt team looks forward to welcoming farmers and professionals in the ag industry to a driving tour of the Darrell Williams Research Farm, according to a press release from the Expo.
Registration is free for anyone who works in agriculture. Visitors should arrive thru Gate 2 anytime between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. to begin the tour. Signs will direct those in attendance to a red tent where they will register, receive a welcome bag including snacks, register for CCA credits, and begin the tour.
Visitors will never have to step out of their vehicle for this process, the release said.
Once registered, visitors will then drive through the tour path while viewing pre-recorded segments featuring university researchers and company vendors. In addition, farmers can choose to pull aside at stops that particularly spark their interest to further investigate plots and visit one-on-one with the researchers.
“We have the unique ability to work with university and corporate researchers on our Darrell Williams Research Farm, where we continue to conduct cotton, peanut, corn, sorghum and forage research — all aimed at improving the farmer’s bottom line. We look at the latest seed varieties, crop protection methods, soil fertility, irrigation and precision ag technology,” said Chip Blalock, Sunbelt Ag Expo executive director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.