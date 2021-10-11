MOULTRIE, Ga. — After having to cancel the 2020 show the Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition will celebrate its 43rd anniversary show Oct. 19-21, 2021. More than 1,200 exhibitors will display and demonstrate products and welcome thousands of visitors to the 100-acre site.
Crowned as North America’s Premier Farm Show and the largest farm show in America with field demonstrations, the Sunbelt Ag Expo brings together all segments of agribusiness including farmers, educators, policy-makers, ag-enthusiasts and families. All attending the show will see the latest innovation and technology that the agriculture industry has to offer.
Education is the key component of the show with more than 300 seminars and demonstrations offered over the three-day event. These seminars and demonstrations are taught in exhibit areas for beef, dairy, poultry, forestry, pond management, equine and cattle management. Farmers and ranchers attending gain beneficial knowledge on the latest in cutting edge techniques from industry leaders and university specialists. The Expo works with 21 different education sponsors to host a strong seminar and demo schedule. These education sponsors include major universities and colleges with six of these having permanent exhibit buildings on-site.
The Sustainable Living Area focuses on topics for the specialty gardener. Flint River Fresh, created by the Flint River Soil & Water Conservation District and run by Frenando Jackson, “Farmer Fredo,” will organize the display that attracts hobby gardeners and enthusiasts alike. A bounty of information on gardening tips, tools and more will be offered in the Georgia Metals Pavilion and in the demonstration garden.
A crowd pleaser is the 600-acre research farm’s field demonstrations. These demos showcase harvesting and tillage equipment for cotton, peanuts, corn, soybeans and hay. As in the past, cotton will be harvested during the show. In addition, hay demos will include all facets of hay harvesting from cutting to baling and will provide visitors the opportunity to see 80 different types of hay harvesting equipment run in a true farm setting.
Expo is honored to have Virginia as the 2021 Spotlight State. Be sure to visit “Experience Virginia Agriculture … Where It All Began.”
The Expo always features an array of aromas compliments of the delicious food sold within the grounds during the show. In addition, many demonstration areas, including the Georgia Ag Building, the Aquaponics display, the Georgia Peanut Commission building and the Georgia Grown Marketplace within the Family Living Building, host segments throughout the day with chefs and food enthusiasts alike. Be sure to stop by for a sample.
There’s never a dull moment during the three-day show, and attendees will find there is something for the entire family. There is a daily rolling Antique Tractor Parade, the American Grand Finals Stock Dog Trials (the largest field of competition in recent Expo history) and even a cow milking contest. Add in rural lifestyle fun with truck, tractor and ATV test drives — and the venue is perfect for rural enthusiasts.
“The Sunbelt Expo is an unbelievable showcase of rural living blanketed with agriculture’s newest ideas and technologies,” said Show Director Chip Blalock. “It’s three days of fun, education and dreaming about agriculture’s future as we team together to feed, clothe and house a growing population around the world.”
The Sunbelt Ag Expo is open Oct. 19-21, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. Admission at the gate is $10 per person per day. Advanced and discount tickets can be purchased online. The show site is four miles southeast of Moultrie on Highway 133. For more information, see the show website at sunbeltexpo.com.
