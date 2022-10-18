MOULTRIE — Robert E. Saunders was named the 2022 Swisher — Sunbelt Ag Expo Farmer of the Year during the Willie. B Withers Expo Luncheon Tuesday afternoon.
“This is the 32nd year of the Sunbelt Ag Expo — Swisher Farmer of the Year program. Over the last 32 years, Swisher has invested over $1.28 million in prize money and easily another $7.44 million in sponsorships and judges’ trip expenses totaling $8.72 million,” Chip Blalock, the executive director of the Sunbelt Ag Expo, said during a brief welcome.
Saunders, a multi-generational farmer from Piney River, Virginia, was announced the 2022 Farmer of the Year after the welcome. He dedicated his success to his late father and grandfather.
“Everything that I’m here for today is because of the foundation that my dad, grandfather and all his brothers laid,” Saunders said in his acceptance speech.
During his speech, Saunders thanked his wife Pat for her partnership in their 35 years of marriage and his family of three daughters and two sons: Annie Saunders Burnett, 28; Alexandra (Alex) Saunders Zarate, 27; Robert Price (Price) Saunders, 23; Patrick Edmund Saunders, 22; and Victoria Carol Saunders, 21.
Saunders grows woody ornamentals, annuals, perennials, field ornamentals, grafted trees, peaches, nectarines, apples, and Asian pears.
He received $15,000 from Swisher along with $2,500 in cash and an expense-paid trip to the Sunbelt Ag Expo from Swisher, a vest from the Sunbelt Ag Expo, $500 to a charity of choice from Syngenta and a gift package from Massey Ferguson North America.
Other prizes for Saunders includes the use of a Massey Ferguson tractor for a year or up to 250 hours (whichever comes first) from Massey Ferguson North America, a jacket from the Sunbelt Ag Expo, a Hays LTI Smoker/Grill and a Henry Repeating Arms American Farmer Tribute Edition .22 rifle from Reinke Irrigation.
The program has been active since 1990 and has honored over 265 outstanding agribusiness leaders for their “excellence in agriculture, according to information from the Sunbelt Ag Expo. The award also honors family contributions in producing safe and abundant supplies of food, fiber, and shelter products.
This year’s judges were John McKissick, long-time University of Georgia agricultural economist at Athens, Georgia; David Wildy, Manila, Arkansas, the overall winner of the award in 2016; and Joe West, Tifton, Georgia, retired dairy scientist and assistant dean of the University of Georgia Tifton Campus.
“The 2022 State Farmers of the Year are certainly what I would describe as Excellence in Agriculture. They are a leading group of farmers and businessmen that represented their states with upmost distinction and excellence,” Wildy, the chief judge, said in a press release.
Ron Carroll, vice president of smokeless marketing, Swisher, added, “Farming on land that has been in his family for over a century, Robert Saunders represents exactly what the American farmer is all about. He exemplifies the traditions, values, and determination associated with the many responsibilities of being a steward of the land. The characteristics of farmers include being innovators, risk takers, pioneers, environmentalists, problem solvers, as well as agricultural and industry leaders in their community, state, nationally, and internationally. Robert, Pat, and their entire team check all of those boxes.”
The judges selected Saunders from among 10 state winners, who reside in Southeastern states participating in the program, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
This year’s state winners include:
- Chris Sweat, Arkansas
- Mark Byrd, Alabama.
- Jerry Dakin, Florida
- Scotty Raines, Georgia.
- Wesley C. Parker,Kentucky.
- Michael L. Wagner,Mississippi.
- Kevin Matthews, North Carolina.
- Keith Allen, South Carolina.
- John Harrison,Tennessee.
The 2022 Sunbelt Ag Expo is open Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 18 — Oct. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday and open until 4 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.