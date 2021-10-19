MOULTRIE, Ga. — Robert “Bob” Martin Hall of South Carolina was named as the 2020-2021 Farmer of the Year at the Sunbelt Ag Expo Luncheon Tuesday.
“This is a humbling experience. I can’t thank my family, the sponsors and God enough for this,” Hall said during his acceptance speech.
The Farmer of the Year competition was put on hold last year as the Sunbelt Expo had been cancelled for its first time in history. Due to this, last year’s nominees were carried over for this year’s competition.
“We realized very quickly that the Farmer of the Year competition could not and would not be held virtually,” Chip Blalock, executive director of the Sunbelt Ag Expo said before the award presentation began. “We’ve joked that these winners were our first two-time champions.”
Hall was originally nominated as the SC FotY by his friend and colleague, Philip “Andy” Rollins, Upstate South Carolina commercial fruit and vegetable agent at Clemson University.
“I can’t thank him enough for nominating me,” Hall said. “He’s been my friend for many years and he has brought so much to my farm and now to my family.”
Hall had already received a $2,500 cash prize from Swisher International when he was named as the SC FotY as well as a Columbia vest from Ivey’s Outdoor and Farm Supply and a $500 donation from Syngenta to the charity of his choice.
He will now receive a $15,000 cash prize awarded from Swisher International, a Massey Ferguson tractor to use for one year, a Columbia jacket from Ivey’s Outdoor and Farm Supply, another $500 donation to the charity of his choice, a Hays LTI Smoker/Grill and a Henry Repeating Arms American Farmer Tribute Edition rifle courtesy of Reinke Irrigation.
Van McCall, owner of VM, LLC and presider of the Farmer of the Year event, shared the judges’ statements following the announcement of Hall’s victory.
“His dedication to agriculture is prevalent in the effort he puts to maintain Bush-N-Vine Farm as one of the highest standards of commercially sold products in the SouthEast United States,” McCall said.
Hall’s family owned farm, Bush-N-Vine Farm, was first started in the 1930s and currently cultivates more than 100 acres of fruits and vegetables, according to his biography published by the Sunbelt Ag Expo. His wife, Susan, acts as the company’s secretary/treasurer. They have five children: Sam, Benjamin, Elizabeth Martin, Ruth Anne Melchers and Mary McKay.
“Being a farmer is not an easy life. Everybody in this room knows that. My kids have been able to enjoy the life, or at least I hope they have,” Hall laughed. “There’s been good times and bad but the Lord has blessed us and he’s provided for us and he’s toughened us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.