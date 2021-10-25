HARTSFIELD, GA - Grace Lafern Holland Bryant, 85, of Hartsfield, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Pruitt Health Magnolia Manor in Moultrie. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.
PELHAM, GA.- Jimmy Cletus Nichols, 69, of Pelham, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at River Brook Healthcare in Homerville, GA. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
