Sunset Elementary School recently recognized its students of the month for September. These students were selected for exhibiting school pride in all areas of academics. Their teachers say they demonstrated good behavior, were respectful, and made good choices inside and outside of the classroom. They each received a free ice cream and a $10 star buck to spend in the School’s PBIS store. Back row, from left, are Christine Chin, Robert Alridge, Ja’Khyree Cobb, Tucker Vick, Callee Golden, Cameron Sutton, Royal Anderson and Zoey Young. Middle row, from left, are Cade Spence, Jose Gomez Vazquez, Tony Norman, Michael Smith, John Ross Vick, Matthew Hayes, Mason Roberson, Alex Santos Martin and Raylee Alsobrooks. Front row, from left, are Tanner Stover, Joanna Moreno, Roxana Moreno, Anna Eubanks, Tori Kitchens, Hannah Le, Yamilet Mojica Martinez, Khloe Hooks, Ashlynn French and Jose Syril. Not pictured are Brody Parker, Ky’Ari Bouldin, Ruby Deloach and Krysten Blackburn.