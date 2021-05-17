MOULTRIE, Ga. — Students, parents and staff of Sunset Elementary School have donated almost 8,000 pounds of dog and cat food along with other assorted goods to the Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society.
Part of a joint effort between J & J Roofing and Construction and Sunset Elementary, a fundraiser was held to incentivize students and parents to donate. The incentives were based on a points system.
“The kids would get a single point for every pound of food they donated and three points for every dollar donated,” said Sunset Elementary School Principal Josh Purvis.
On May 17, a total of $7,049 was raised, 6,748 pounds of dog food, 1,223 pounds of cat food, 515 pounds of litter and other assorted items such as canned food, blankets and toys were donated. The idea originally came from Justin Murphy of J & J Roofing and Construction.
“I had reached out to (Purvis) about doing the drive and just said that we will cover the cost of the prizes for the winners,” Murphy said.
The two top earning grades will receive a “water day,” where the school will bring water slides for kids to play on as the school year comes to a close next week. The top grades were pre-kindergarten and 5th, with pre-K earning the highest amount of points.
The top four classes will receive a “pizza party.”
“It was just something that we had thought about doing. We never expected this kind of response and generosity,” said Murphy.
The competition began on May 3 and people were donating to the very last minute, according to Purvis.
“We had people calling up Friday to see if they could still send stuff in,” said Purvis. “We had kids’ parents and grandparents bringing things up to the school every day.”
MCCHS Executive Director Drew Durham stated that this is the biggest single donation both physically and monetarily.
“We have to give a huge shout out to the parents and J & J. This is more than we could’ve ever expected.” stated Durham.
Durham said that the money raised will be going into the operating budget of the shelter and will help alleviate some of the extra costs that come from caring for the animals.
Murphy had plans to continue fundraisers like this in the future especially with the “huge show-out” he’s seen from students, parents and staff.
“We were thinking about doing it once or twice a year kind of thing but with the amount that was raised here, we might not need to,” laughed Murphy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.