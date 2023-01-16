MOULTRIE, Ga. — Sunset Elementary School recently recognized its students of the month for December.
These students were selected for exhibiting school pride in all areas of academics. Their teachers say they demonstrated good behavior, were respectful, and made good choices inside and outside of the classroom.
They each received a free ice cream and a $10 star buck to spend in the School’s PBIS store.
The students who were recognized, by grade, included:
- Pre-K: Anaya Patel, Nayeli Aparicio, Jasmine Pham and Kaleb Hyman.
- Kindergarten: Tiara Licona, Logan Lard, Jax Murphy, Dion Allen, Brylee Griffin and Leilani Ruiz.
- First: Raymon Garcia, Markis Jones, Kaiden Yancey and Hunter Vick.
- Second: Erandi Hernandez Mendez, Ava Sailor, Harper Glass, Mason Elkins and Cash Ozee.
- Third: Noah Naquin, Keilyn Shiver, Haylee Williams and Kimmi La.
- Fourth: Joshua Martinez Cedillo, Abigail Ramos, Aiden Hamilton and Jaxon Folsom.
- Fifth: Tyler Ryce, Bradley Parker, Kate Hammock and Cameron Tucker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.