MOULTRIE, Ga. — Sunset Elementary School recently recognized its students of the month for November.
These students were selected for exhibiting school pride in all areas of academics. Their teachers say they demonstrated good behavior, were respectful, and made good choices inside and outside the classroom.
These students who exhibited school pride and stayed on target received a pencil inscribed with “Student of the Month,” as well as a $10 star buck.
Back row from left are Luke Wilkerson, Jameson Brown, Haylee Fields, Divya Patel, Jason Mejia Mejia, Noah Spears, Abbie Johnson and Larry Rodriguez-Garcia.
Front row from left are Sofia Molina, Kim Martinez, Royal Anderson, Harper Glass, Kingston Suggs, Carlos Dominguez-Moreno, Addison Beamon, Karli Hill and Savanah Derouchie.
Not shown are Za’Nyjah Fuller, Taden Brown, Lyla Wilson, Marimar Garcia Santiago, Jaila Reynolds, Cherrish McMurphy, Kadyn Hickey, Addyson Hunt, Zy’Nah Goram and Daniel Hernandez-Perez.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.