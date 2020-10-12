MOULTRIE, Ga. — Sunset Elementary School recently honored the Students of the Month for September. These students were chosen by their teachers to receive this special honor. Each student received a student of the month pencil and a $10 Starbuck to spend in the school store.
Back row, from left, are Hayden Champion, Maggie Champion, Jayden Sharp, Mahir Patel and Journey Johnson. Middle row, from left, are Andy Barrera Cruz, Delmy Ramirez-Garcia, Jaelyn Malagon, Bennie Thomas, Skylar Spires, Reese Medders, Larry Hernandez-Perez, Braxton Griffin, Autumn Elkins, Payton Repass, Jax Baker, Tucker Vick and Blakely Collins. Bottom row, from left, are Ja’Khyree Cobb, Allegra Porteus, Jadynce Todd, Za’Kiyah Haynes, Rodolfo Dominguez, Lura Lane Parrish, Easton Roberson and Kinsley Barwick. Not pictured is Lily Rae Duncan.
