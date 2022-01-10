MOULTRIE, Ga. — Sunset Elementary School recently recognized its students of the month for December.
These students were selected for exhibiting school pride in all areas of academics. Their teachers say they demonstrated good behavior, were respectful, and made good choices inside and outside of the classroom.
They each received a free ice cream and a $10 star buck to spend in the School’s PBIS Store.
Back row, from left, are Zada Bruchey, Jaxxton King, Ronald Crossett, Hayden Champion, Daylen Peebles, Isabel Juan-Sebastian, Adelyn Norman and Zy’Nah Goram. Middle row, from left, are Grayson Lawton, Draydyn Barge, Brenlee Morris, Markis Jones, KJ Mathis, Abby Hewett, Ella Whittington, and Eve Livings. Front row, from left, are Ally Trapp, Isabella Kelley, Hayden Mock, Halle Morgan, Sofia Molina and Brody Parker. Not pictured are Kayla French, Taden Brown, Kelvin Clay, Levi Burns, Allie Adams, Tyler Ryce, Xander Rhyme, Raymon Garcia Jr., and Addison Beamon.
