MOULTRIE, Ga. — Sunset Elementary School recently recognized its students of the month for February.
These students were selected for exhibiting school pride in all areas of academics. Their teachers say they demonstrated good behavior, were respectful, and made good choices inside and outside the classroom.
These students who exhibited school pride and stayed on target received a $10 star buck to be used in the school’s star buck store.
Back row, from left, are Akira Hardy, Nora Kate Purvis, Bailee Howell, Raj Sekhon, Quin Thornton and Alontee King. Middle row, from left, are Jayden Hadley, Ju’Lyrian Harper, Lucas Berggren, Parker Morris, Bradly Dekle and Caleb Briley. Front row, from left, are Cade Spence, Desmond Bell Jr., Jeremy Kimsey, Layla Carter, Ivy Jackson, Kaiden Yancey and Ramon Garcia. Not pictured are Raylee Alsobrooks, Nathaly Cruz, Cortez Brown, Za’Kiyah Haynes, Ryder Hall, Cristina Bautista-Ramos, Ayaan Chema and Ja’Nahla Green.
