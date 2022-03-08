MOULTRIE, Ga. — Sunset Elementary School recently recognized its students of the month for February.
These students were selected for exhibiting school pride in all areas of academics. Their teachers say they demonstrated good behavior, were respectful, and made good choices inside and outside of the classroom.
They each received a free ice cream and a $10 star buck to spend in the School’s PBIS Store, because they exhibited school pride and stayed on target.
Back row, from left, are Johan Mendoza Mata, Martist Coats, Alicia Key, Braxtyn Hickey, Sawyer Pope, Skylar Spires, Malakai McCant and Peyton Edmonds. Middle row, from left, are Sixta Chavez, Lila Spence, Natalie Aparicio, Erandi Hernandez Mendez, Marimar Garcia Santiago, Za’Kiyah Haynes, King Walker, Khyler Foster and Allana Ellerson. Second row, from left, are Leslie Rosenborough, Jemma Murphy, Jadynce Todd and Waylon Carlton. Front row are Hadlyn Hood, Brylee Griffin, Hunter Stough,Kaylee Matinez Galvez, Nasmarie Camacho-Villoch and Brooks Cannon. Not pictured are Ariana Luna, Conner Bishop, Casia Singletery and Kingston Hill.
