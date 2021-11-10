MOULTRIE, Ga. — Sunset Elementary School recently recognized its students of the month for October.
These students were selected for exhibiting school pride in all areas of academics. Their teachers say they demonstrated good behavior, were respectful, and made good choices inside and outside of the classroom.
Each received a free ice cream and a $10 star buck to spend in the School’s PBIS Store.
Back row, from left, are Joshua Martinez Cedillo, Bennie Thomas, Layla Wilson, Brayden Eubanks, Christopher Tyson, Ayushi Patel and Isabel Juan Sebastian.
Middle row, from left, are Brenden Clayton, Donovan Chavez, D’Asha Dent, Cherish McMurphy, Fynlee McKinney, Zaiden Gipson and Edwin Gomez Vazquez.
Front row, from left, are Makayla Spradley, Madelin Carrichi, Za’Nyjah Fuller, Autumn Elkins, Kailey Ochs, Carolina Gerald, Roxana Moreno and Rusbein Gomez Vasquez.
Not pictured are Evelyn Garcia Valencia, Haylee Williams, Aria Carter, Tucker Vick, Zain Terrell, Mia Cedillo, Chase James, Kevin Hernandez and Ava Spradley.
