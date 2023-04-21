MOULTRIE, Ga. — Sunset Elementary School recently recognized its students of the month for March. These students were selected for exhibiting school pride in all areas of academics.
Their teachers say they demonstrated good behavior, were respectful, and made good choices inside and outside of the classroom.
They each received a free ice cream and a $10 star buck to spend in the School’s PBIS store.
Back row, from left, are Elsa Kusek, I’Yana Flounoy, Aldon Hernandez-Mendez, Emmanuel Hernandez, Tramarion Thomas, Nallely Ayuso-Cruz, Levi Burns, Will Smith, and Jayah Fuller. Middle row, from left, are Aliyana Gonzalez, Addie Bruce, Avily Polley, Olivia Eubanks, Hope Sirmans, Nathaly Barrera Cruz, Terry Graves, and Lorenzo Daniels. Front row, from left, are Hadlyn Hood, Harlyn Rineer , Amelia White, Aubrey Carl-Rodriguez, Ava Spradley, Skylar Repass, Cheyanne Summerlin, Wyatt Cashwell, and Lillian Johnson. Not pictured are Octavio Garcia Jr., Jayden Rhymes, Sarah Llamas, Julius Holley, and Kase Mitchell.
