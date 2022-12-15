MOULTRIE, Ga. — Sunset Elementary School recently recognized its students of the month for November.
These students were selected for exhibiting school pride in all areas of academics. Their teachers say they demonstrated good behavior, were respectful, and made good choices inside and outside of the classroom.
They each received a free ice cream and a $10 star buck to spend in the School’s PBIS store.
Back row, from left, are Zain Terrell, Quin Freeman, Casia Singletary, Chase Singletary, Zane Yarbrough, Aubree Sweat and D’Asha Dent; middle row, from left, are Paxton Fielder, John Mata-Contreras, Ansleigh Morris, Zoey Tomlinson, Ella Whittington, Neymar Ruiz-Cinto, Alena Serrata and Aliyah Cohran; and front row from left, are Jacen Cox, Brody Rineer, Rusbein Gomez Vasquez, Ellie Pittman, Lura Parrish, Tessa Vick, Easton Roberson, Sofia Molina, Payton McMillian, Braxton Fannin and Brody Thompson. Not pictured are Chase James, Kim Martinez, Draydyn Barge, Aubree Key and Paisley Moore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.