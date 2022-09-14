MOULTRIE, Ga. — Sunset Elementary School recently recognized its students of the month for August. These students were selected for exhibiting school pride in all areas of academics. Their teachers say they demonstrated good behavior, were respectful, and made good choices inside and outside of the classroom.
They each received a free ice cream and a $10 star buck to spend in the School’s PBIS store.
Back row from left are Kaden Span, Daylen Peebles, Ellie Grace Garlick, Allegra Porteus, A’Khyree Cobb, Brantley Loftis, Betani Olvera, Amari Bell and Ryder Hall. Middle row from left are Benjamin Jiminez, Ximena Lopez, Terry Graves, TJ Haynes, Layla Carter, Mariah Fuller, Rodolfo Dominguez, Kelly Chin and Ellianna Solis. Front row from left are Madelin Carrichi, Grayson Jones, Ella Grace Hiers, Isabella Kelley, Ruby Benavides, Carolina Gerald, Asher Craft, Yamilet Martinez Mojica, Hagen Dancy and Lucas Porteus. Not pictured are Ella Jones, Rosita Rodriguez and Ma’Kayla Spradley.
