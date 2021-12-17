MOULTRIE, Ga. — Sunset Elementary School recently recognized its students of the month for November. These students were selected for exhibiting school pride in all areas of academics.
Their teachers say they demonstrated good behavior, were respectful, and made good choices inside and outside of the classroom. They each received a free ice cream and a $10 star buck to spend in the School’s PBIS Store.
Back row, from left, are Fabiana Gonzalez Hernandez, Aiden Hamilton, Bradley Parker, Blakely Collins, Kohlton Kidd, Daniel Perez Hernandez, Parks Sewell, Luke Wilkerson and Zander Null.
Middle row, from left, areRacheal Ball, Jaila Reynolds, Jayden Hadley, Alena Serrata, Reid Handfield, Larry Hernandez Perez and John Maddox Loftis.
Front row, from left, areKeilyn Shiver, Aidan Hill, Easton Purvis, Claira Peebles, Krisdeanna Jackson, Emma Garlick, James Eubanks, Ellie Rae Pittman and Logan Cook.
Not pictured are Kim Martinez, Lilly Green, Lyla Wilson, Mariah Fuller and Bowen Johnson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.