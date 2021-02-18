Sunset Students of the Month

Back row, from left, are Macaylee French, Lathaan Jordan, Braxtyn Hickey, Jordan Garcia, Logan Palmore, Yocelin Valencia-Garcia and Kaihri Palmore. Front row, from left, are Angel Wilson, Peyton Edmonds, A’Khyree Cobbs, Kaylee Martinez Galves, Lilly Green, Wesley Ausburn, Kendall Briley, Eve Livings and Joshua Brown.

 Sunset Elementary School

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Sunset Elementary School recently recognized its students of the month for January.

These students were selected for exhibiting school pride in all areas of academics. Their teachers say they demonstrated good behavior, were respectful, and made good choices inside and outside the classroom. They received a pencil inscribed with “Student of the Month,” as well as a $10 star buck.

