MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Sunset Elementary School recently recognized the students of the month for April.
These students were selected for exhibiting school pride in all areas of academics. Their teachers say they demonstrated good behavior, were respectful, and made good choices inside and outside the classroom.
These students who exhibited school pride and stayed on target received a $10 star buck to be used in the school’s star buck store.
Back row, from left, are Lee’Narian Jones, Mackinley Sauls, Allie Adams, Natalie Peek, Ma’Kynsie Harper, Carlos Valencia-Garcia, Marcus Cooper, Shy’Ra Willis, Jade Casteloes and Jason Mejia-Mejia.
Front row, from left, are Jasmine Solano-Tomas, Hayley Jacinto-Hernandez, Key’Sonnia Evans, Sadie McMullen, Levi Conner, Brody Parker, Messiah Walker, Averi Kennedy, Brenlee Morris, Avily Polley, Joseline Crisostomo-Moreno and Toby Hopper.
Not pictured are Kayla French, Mason Roberson, Callee Golden, Savannah Malone and Shayla Giang.
