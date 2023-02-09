MOULTRIE, Ga. — Sunset Elementary School recently recognized its students of the month for January.
These students were selected for exhibiting school pride in all areas of academics. Their teachers say they demonstrated good behavior, were respectful, and made good choices inside and outside of the classroom.
They each received a free ice cream and a $10 star buck to spend in the School’s PBIS store.
Students of the Month are, back row from left, Jaila Reynolds, Jameson Brown, Parks Sewell, Faith Sirmans, Sixta Chavez, Kalijah Gunter, Jaylen Brown; middle row, Kylani Brown, Racvhel Goodman, Zaiden Gipson, Madison Milligan, Emma Garlick, Fynlee McKinney, Christian Malagon Garcia, Cristofer Gomez Vazquez, Ella Erskine; and front row, Aaron Gallardo, Brandon McRoy, Joanna Moreno, Belinda Garcia Valencia, Kevin Hernandez Mendez, Hayden Mock, Kegan Flanders ,Kingston Hill, Kash Satterwhite, Zelda Livings and Emma Merritt. Not pictured are Lilly Green, Jacori Rushing-Bowman, Alora Suber, and Myalynn Hilton.
