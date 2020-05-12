MOULTRIE, Ga. — Sunset Elementary School held a send-off parade Monday afternoon to end the 2019- 2020 school year.
The staff decorated posters and waved goodbye as families circled through the parking lot. At the end of the parade, balloons were released to signify the end of the school year.
In-person classes were discontinued in mid-March due to the coronavirus, but many students have been participating in online learning opportunities. Had classes not been canceled, the last day of school would have been May 20.
