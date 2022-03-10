MOULTRIE, Ga. – Sunset Elementary School has been recognized as a Model Professional Learning Community School by Solution Tree for its sustained success in raising student achievement.
Sunset administration, staff, and teachers have improved student success by implementing Professional Learning Communities (PLC) at Work processes over several years, according to a press release from the Colquitt County School District.
“At Sunset Elementary School, student learning drives every practice, policy, and procedure. Sunset has moved from working independently to interdependently over the last three years, and the staff has built a culture of sharing successes with each other and other schools,” said Dr. Marni Kirkland, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. “The school’s national recognition as a Model PLC School is a result of the administration and staff’s amazing efforts to put each child’s needs first.”
PLCs are schools and districts in which educators plan carefully to answer four guiding questions on a continual basis. (1.) What do we want students to learn? (2.) How do we know if they have learned it? (3.) How do we support the students not learning it? (4.) How do we extend the students that do learn it? By analyzing teaching and learning through this lens, schools are able to ensure every student receives the instruction they need to be successful, the school district said.
Responding to news of the recognition, Sunset Principal Dr. Josh Purvis stated, "To be recognized as a Model PLC school is the validation our students, teachers, and parents deserve as a result of their hard work over the last six years. To be one of less than 200 schools across the United States and Canada to receive this honor shows the commitment to excellence demonstrated by the Sunset family. I am so proud of our faculty and staff and their commitment to student success."
Schools are recognized based on strict criteria, including demonstration of a commitment to PLC concepts, implementation of these concepts for at least three years, and clear evidence of improved student learning over that period, the school district said. Once measurable results can be seen, the school must explain its practices, structures, and culture and submit its application for consideration by the PLC Review Committee. Since implementing PLC processes, Sunset has shown six consecutive years of significant improvement on state testing.
According to the Champions of PLC at Work, “Sunset Elementary School has shown a sustained commitment to helping all of their students achieve at high levels. They are willing to alter the structure and culture of the organization to reflect their commitment. We applaud Sunset and congratulate them for achieving this very significant milestone on the never-ending PLC journey.”
Recognized model PLC schools are listed on allthingsplc.info, where they share implementation strategies, structures, and performance with other educators interested in improving their schools. Tools for team collaboration, articles, and research about PLCs, blog posts, and other related resources are also available on the site. The site was developed and is maintained by Solution Tree, a leading provider of educational strategies and tools that improve staff and student performance.
