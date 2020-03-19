Front right is Jonathan Sales-Gutierrez. Front row from left are Emma Abell, Dalayni Rivera, Abby Hewett, Justin Moreno, Sarah Llamas, Khyler Foster, Travien Ford, Lila Spence, Karli Hill, and Andy Barrerra Cruz. Second row from left are Ja’Nahla Green, Reese Medders, Natalie Peek, Larry Rodriquez-Garcia, Rainee Craven, Bailee Howell, Mayra Pacheco, Ana Juan Domingo, and Kaden Span. Third row from left are Reese Hood, and Madison Ford. Not pictured are Sydnei Browning, Gavin Cortez, Aidan Hill, Ximena Lopez, David Martinez, Ethan Ruffin, Parks Sewell, Colton Spradley and Carter Tucker.