MOULTRIE — Sunset Elementary School recently recognized its students of the month for April. These students were selected for exhibiting school pride in all areas of academics. Their teachers say they demonstrated good behavior, were respectful, and made good choices inside and outside of the classroom. They each received a free ice cream and a $10 star buck to spend in the School’s PBIS store. Back row from left are Jazlyn Hernandez, Zain Terrell, Bas Soyke, Luke Wilkerson, Destinie Edmonds, Allie Adams and Christian Payne. Middle row from left are Cooper Simmons, Erandi Hernandez Mendez, Brenden Clayton , Aidan Hill, Noah Butler, Celenia Loeb, Karson Johnson, Ian McCant, Adriel Torres and Tony Norman. Front row from left are Anthony Hernandez, Ally Trapp, Samantha Barrera Cruz, Sebastian Quintero, Barrett Bush, Kylar Strawder, Joshua Olvera, Jaylin Moore, Traleigh Giddens, Chase James, Weston Blease and Brooks Cannon. Not pictured are Kale Dennis and Angel Domingo.
Sunset recognizes Students of the Month
