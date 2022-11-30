Sunset Elementary School recently recognized its students of the month for October. These students were selected for exhibiting school pride in all areas of academics. Their teachers say they demonstrated good behavior, were respectful, and made good choices inside and outside of the classroom. They each received a free ice cream and a $10 star buck to spend in the School’s PBIS store. They included, back row from left, Ah’Mari Lee, Christopher Martinez Mojica, Mia Cedillo, Layla Wilson, Raj Patel, Alora Suber and Payton Repass; middle row from left,Autumn Elkins, Justin Moreno, Christopher Palacios, Cole Milligan, Colton Spradley, Asher Exum, Joshua Brown, Karli Hill, Marimar Garcia Santiago and Juliana Mata Contreras; front row from left, Sebastian Garcia, Elijah Williams,Dylan Orellana, Amairah Patel, Mercy Kate McKinney, JJ Burkett, Leslie Roseborough, Grayson Lawton, Wyatt Mercer and Blake Poole. Not pictured are Wesley Ausburn, Jael Torres, Gromoskey Barnes, and Abby Hewett.