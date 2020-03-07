Smart Art Club

 Sunset Elementary School

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Sunset Elementary School’s Smart Art Club recently visited the First Presbyterian Church as a part of their community service project. During their visit, students completed a color lesson with the 3- and 4-year-old classes and demonstrated how to make a rainbow wheel using Skittles and water. Pictured are Smart Art Club members and First Presbyterian Church students.

