MOULTRIE, Ga. — Sunset Elementary School’s Smart Art Club recently visited the First Presbyterian Church as a part of their community service project. During their visit, students completed a color lesson with the 3- and 4-year-old classes and demonstrated how to make a rainbow wheel using Skittles and water. Pictured are Smart Art Club members and First Presbyterian Church students.
Sunset School Smart Art Club visits 1st Presbyterian Church
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
MOULTRIE [mdash]Services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Live Oak Baptist Church. Rev. J.W. Green will be officiating. Committal services will follow at Sinner Friend Churchyard Cemetery and a repass will conclude at the church social hall. Services are entrusted to Southv…
NASHVILLE [mdash]Linda Dianne Hitt, 59, of Nashville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at South Georgia Medical Center. Arrangements entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE -Mr. Billy Jackson (51) departed from life on Friday, February 28, 2020. Visitation will be held 6:00PM to 7:00 PM Friday March 6, 2020 in the Chapel of Luke Strong And Son Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 07, 2020 at Greater Newton Grove Cathedral 722 2nd A…
Most Popular
Articles
- Crime reports for March 3, 2020
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Farmer says HB545 'just like taking our guns'
- Colquitt Regional Medical Center prepared amid coronavirus concerns
- Crime reports for March 5, 2020
- Spring forward, but for how much longer?
- Colquitt soccer seniors Sumner, Harden talk of comebacks
- Crime reports for March 6, 2020
- 2 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Georgia
- Police charge couple with drug possession
- Woman dies following Thursday night crash
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.