MOULTRIE, Ga. — Atlanta based production company Third Shift Media is filming the movie “Supercell” for two nights in Moultrie.
This is the first time a film has been shot inside the city limits, according to City Manager Pete Dillard. The film stars Alec Baldwin, Daniel Diemer and Anne Heche, and according to the film’s Location Department Head Tyler Clinebell it focuses on a Midwest storm-chasing team.
The filming that occurred overnight primarily behind Chancy Drugs was focused on a moment in the film where the characters are running into a storm shelter to escape the oncoming “supercell storm,” said the film’s assistant location head.
Representatives from the city met with Clinebell at the Moultrie Welcome Center Wednesday afternoon to discuss details for the shoots. During the meeting, Clinebell noted that many “pyrotechnics and cool stuff” were going to be used.
“There are going to be rain machines, wrecked cars and possibly some fake lightning. We’ve got some great special effects guys. They’ve worked on things like ‘Ozark’ and ‘Stranger Things,’” said Clinebell.
The second night of filming will occur near the Shaw Gym from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. tonight, Dillard said. Clinebell says that anybody is welcome to watch the filming but asks that visitors “stay behind the pre-designated areas.”
“Supercell” is one of two projects that are filming many of their scenes in Thomasville, according to an online article from the Thomasville Times-Enterprise Tuesday.
