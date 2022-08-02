THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Southern Regional Technical College’s (SRTC) Surgical Technology program in Thomasville held a pinning ceremony on the evening of Thursday, July 21, marking the program completion of nine students.
The program honored Samuel Joseph Hester of Barwick, Jennifer Katlynd Hernandez, Savannah Cheyenne Pace, and Erica Nicole Sadler of Cairo, Sheronica Nicole Kinsey and Shannon Lynn Wilson of Moultrie, Becky Lee Waters of Pavo, and Lauren Ansley Connell and Kirah La’Dasia Rollins of Thomasville for their achievements.
Gina D. Chambers, SRTC Surgical Technology instructor, said, “These students have worked hard to push through obstacles placed before them. They have remained diligent in their studies and earned this recognition. I am so proud of each and every one of them.”
The Surgical Technology Degree program prepares students for employment in a variety of positions in the surgical field, the college said in a press release. The program provides learning opportunities, which introduce, develop, and reinforce academic and technical knowledge, skills, and attitudes required for job acquisition, retention, and advancement. Additionally, the program provides opportunities to upgrade present knowledge and skills or to retrain in surgical technology. Graduates of the program receive a Surgical Technology degree and are qualified for employment as surgical technologists.
