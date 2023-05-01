Relay for Life

Joy Ricks, Crystal Kirk, Katisa Payne, Chrystal Brown, and Susan Gay-Worsham lead the Survivors Lap at Relay for Life Friday evening at the Colquitt County Ag Complex. The event is an annual fund-raiser for the American Cancer Society.

 Connie Southwell/The Moultrie Observer

