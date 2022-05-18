MOULTRIE, Ga – A Moultrie man was charged Tuesday, May 17, after he allegedly tried to strike a sheriff’s investigator with a shovel.
Investigators with the Moultrie Police Department-Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team were serving an arrest warrant on Todd Barfield at his residence on Georgia Highway 133 South about 5:32 p.m.
“He fled the scene to Price Road where the team converged on recovery and detained him,” Investigator Justin Searcy, of the DET, said in an interview on Wednesday.
Searcy said as Barfield tried to flee again, the suspect obtained a rusted shovel and tried to strike him on the head.
Two deputies each tased Barfield, according to Ronald Jordan of the CCSO Criminal Investigation Division.
Barfield was taken into custody without further incident and charged with felony obstruction and attempted aggravated assault on a police officer.
