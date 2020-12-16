MOULTRIE, Ga. – A Moultrie man was arrested as the result of the investigation into a Sunday shooting on Fourth Avenue S.W., according to Moultrie Police Sgt. Justin Lindsay.
Lavosky Marquis Hopkins, 33, was booked into Colquitt County Jail Tuesday on two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Sgt. Lindsay said, when he was called to the scene of the shooting, he learned a male was shot at while in his yard and it was believed that Hopkins was the offender.
“In my investigation I learned that was accurate,” said Sgt. Lindsay, adding that details as to the motivation behind the shooting are “sketchy” and that the incident remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.