MOULTRIE, Ga. — Members of the Colquitt County Special Response Team aided Doerun police Monday with a man who locked himself inside a home after a domestic incident.
Officers of the Doerun Police Department were dispatched in response to the domestic dispute between a female and a male roommate, according to DPD Police Chief Frank Pierce.
Pierce said Tyler Lee Smithwick, 29, and his female roommate had gotten into a verbal argument that escalated when Smithwick assaulted the woman. Authorities said Smithwick, formerly of Meigs, had been living at the residence less than a week.
“After he assaulted her, he dragged her out of the home and then locked himself inside,” Pierce said. “… After the initial officer arrived, Smithwick claimed he had a gun and would shoot himself or any police officer if they attempted to enter the home.”
DPD then called for Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team’s aid. After the team arrived, multiple attempts to contact Smithwick inside the home were unsuccessful, according to SRT member Justin Searcy.
CCSO Criminal Investigator Christ Robinson attempted to contact Smithwick to correctly identify if Smithwick was armed, Searcy said.
Originally, the SRT was going to enter the house through a “break and rake,” which involves breaking a window and “raking” the shards of glass to safely get into the home without going through the doorways.
SRT members looking through the window they were preparing to break saw Smithwick sleeping on a bed, Searcy said. They were then given a key by the female roommate and permission to enter by the Doerun Housing Authority, which owns the property.
SRT members entered through the backdoor of the home and took Smithwick into custody without further incident, Searcy said. Two handguns were found within the home, one of which was near him during his arrest.
Smithwick was charged Tuesday with battery and kidnapping by Doerun police.
