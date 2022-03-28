MOULTRIE, Ga. — A 19-year-old Moultrie man was arrested Friday in connection with a double homicide that took place a week earlier.
Eldriquez Silas, 19, was identified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Moultrie Police Department in a joint press release Monday.
The press release said his residence is Seventh Street Southwest Apartments, while an arrest and booking report at the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office said he lives at 323 W. Central Ave.
The joint press release identified the victims of the March 18 shooting at Arts Center Apartments as Charles Butt and Ja’Mya McIntosh. Law enforcement said both were found shot to death inside the apartment where they resided.
“McIntosh was dating a relative of Butt and living in the apartment with another person. It was also determined that McIntosh was pregnant with a child at the time of her murder. Tragically, the baby died as a result of McIntosh’s death,” the press release said.
Butt was 50 years old, while McIntosh was 18, according to Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson.
The GBI-MPD press release said Silas had been known to have recently visited the apartment where Butt and McIntosh lived. Further investigation led to his arrest.
He was charged with two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, home invasion, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and feticide. He has been denied bond, according to the CCSO.
