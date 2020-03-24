MOULTRIE, Ga. — A man was arrested on multiple charges after botching an armed robbery midday Saturday at a Moultrie drug store.
The Moultrie Police Department arrested Xachare T. Nurez, 37, on five charges: False imprisonment, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm or knife while attempting to commit a crime and violation of Georgia controlled substance law.
He stole 100 oxycodone pills from the Walgreen’s located on First Avenue Southeast.
According to the Moultrie police report, Nurez entered the car of a customer waiting in the pharmacy drive-thru. She was just waiting for medication when it happened, arresting Officer Nathaniel Hendry wrote.
“The offender told her that he was not going to hurt her, but he did have a piece of metal in his hand in a way that she believed it was a gun,” he wrote.
Nurez then addressed the window’s pharmacist, telling him to give him oxycodone pills. The pharmacist responded by giving him 100.
Nurez ordered the customer out of her own vehicle, telling her he had a device that could blow it up. He left an “electrical light type of device,” the report read, got out and ran toward the wooded area behind Walgreen’s.
He didn’t get far before Hendry caught him. Nurez was taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center for consuming some of the pills.
Nurez has since been released and taken to the Colquitt County Jail. An investigation into his intentions with the drugs is ongoing by Investigator Selica Daniels.
MPD Officer Ricardo Palacios responded to another aggravated assault and armed robbery on Saturday around 3:26 p.m. but no other details have been released.
