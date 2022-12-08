MOULTRIE, Ga. – Police say a Sunday stabbing victim is recovering.
Fredrick Gates, 59, was stabbed in the 1000 block of Fourth Street Southeast on the morning of Dec. 4.
“The call reported that a black male had been stabbed,” MPD Lt. David Corona, the lead investigator, told The Observer on Thursday.
Gates was transported for medical attention, Corona said, but a Colquitt Regional Medical Center spokeswoman said on Thursday that the hospital did not have any record of him.
“Officers were able to obtain information from where the incident occurred. They responded that area and were able to establish a suspect. Officers patrolled the area and located Misty Perkins,” Corona explained.
Perkins, 30, Moultrie, was detained and later charged with possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, aggravated assault and a probation violation.
Anyone with further information on this case or any cases involving violent crimes is urged to contact the MPD Criminal Investigations Division at 229-890-5400.
For the anonymous tip line, please call 229-890-5449.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.