MOULTRIE, Ga. — Nearly 30 grams of meth were found by Georgia State Patrol during a Tuesday afternoon traffic stop.
GSP troopers were patrolling Veterans Parkway when they saw a vehicle failing to indicate when changing lanes, according to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office-Moultrie Police Department Drug Enforcement Team investigator Ivon Folsom.
Folsom identified Timothy Hopper, 42, of Moultrie, as the driver of the vehicle. He was stopped at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Magnolia Drive. Troopers suspected Hopper of driving under the influence and administered a breathalyzer test, which Folsom said he failed.
While troopers were searching his person they found 27 grams of methamphetamine in small baggies of varying size as well as various baggies containing marijuana, Folsom said. Hopper also had a six-inch knife on his person and a digital scale was found in the vehicle, according to the investigator.
He said troopers also found a total of $1,306, some on Hopper’s person and some in the vehicle.
While trying to get Hopper into the patrol unit to transport him to the Colquitt County Jail, Hopper attempted to break free of the trooper’s grip but was unable to get away, according to Folsom.
He has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a drug related object, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, D.U.I. and failure to signal while changing lanes.
