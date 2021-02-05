QUITMAN, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced an arrest in a three-month investigation into the theft of money from an elderly couple in Brooks County, Ga.
Jeffrey Hires, 31, faces charges in Brooks, Thomas and Colquitt counties, according to a Friday press release from Jamy Steinberg, special agent in charge of the GBI’s Thomasville office.
The GBI has accused Hires of using the couple’s bank card inappropriately at locations in all three counties. He has been charged with six counts of exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults/elder persons/residents — two counts in each of the three counties.
State investigators were called in on Nov. 11, and so far in the investigation, thefts totaling more than $20,000 have been documented, Steinberg said. Agents expect that number to increase as they receive additional financial records related to the thefts from various businesses.
Additional charges are expected to be presented at Grand Jury when presented in Brooks, Thomas, and Colquitt County at a later date, the GBI said.
Hires was arrested in Camden County, Georgia, on unrelated, outstanding warrants, and was transported to the Brooks County Jail on Jan. 27. He was later transported to the Thomas County Jail to be served with arrest warrants, and then served with the Colquitt and Brooks County warrants after his release from Thomas County.
This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090.
