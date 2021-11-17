MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office warns citizens about mail theft as cases have slightly increased and the holiday season draws near.
“This is the third case that I myself have seen in the past month or so. There’s still a stack of mail that needs to be returned from various cases.” CCSO investigator Blake Livings said in an interview Tuesday.
One of the most notable cases that has come across Livings’ desk was a theft of a $1,000 check near South Lake Drive on September 29. Anthony Jordan Mock, 23, 1446 Woodmen Road was charged in relation to the incident.
The victim had placed the check in their home’s outgoing mail.
“Mock had attempted to scratch the name of the victim off the check and cash it with his name written in,” Livings said.
While Mock was at the bank, he had provided a driver’s license, Livings said. This allowed investigators to issue a search warrant for Mock’s residence, where Livings said they found 10 pieces of mail from varying addresses. Due to this, Mock was charged with felony theft by possession of stolen mail along with fourth degree forgery.
“In July, the state of Georgia made the possession of 10 or more pieces of mail from more than two different addresses a felony… Another law also makes the theft of three or more parcels of mail near a home’s entrance, exit or immediate vicinity of those including porches and steps a felony as well. With these laws we are hoping to crack down a bit on mail thieves,” said Livings.
While most stolen mail has been returned, the CCSO is still reaching out to victims to return some.
Livings recommends using package tracking to estimate when packages are going to be delivered so they won’t be left outside a dwelling unattended for too long. He also recommends using the United States Postal Service’s Informed Delivery service which shows you what packages, letters or other mail are being mailed to your home with an estimated delivery date.
