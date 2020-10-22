MOULTRIE, Ga. – A difference of 0.11 grams saved one arrested subject from a more serious charge Monday, according to Colquitt County narcotics investigator Channing McDowell.
The drug unit’s surveillance led to the arrests of Antonio Dewayne Caldwell, 42, of Moultrie and Janell Nicolette Williamson, 38, of Moultrie.
McDowell said in this surveillance investigators witnessed what they believed to be a hand-to-hand transaction involving Caldwell, and based on Caldwell’s past, they believed methamphetamine was involved. After the observation, McDowell said they decided to make contact with Caldwell, who was in the passenger’s side of a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. He said the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Williamson, had gone inside the store.
Upon approaching the vehicle, McDowell said they could smell the odor of marijuana.
“I asked him to exit the vehicle,” said McDowell. “I observed a clear bag of what I believed to be meth in the door compartment.”
What McDowell said he found initially was a bag of marijuana, but after searching through the bag later he discovered a bag containing meth inside. Also found on Caldwell was a digital scale that had both meth and marijuana residue. Plus, McDowell reports finding alprazolam (Xanax) pills in the vehicle’s center console.
While officers were waiting for a transport unit, McDowell said, Williamson exited Walmart and approached the car. She was then placed under arrest as well.
McDowell explained that in order to make a trafficking charge, someone must be in possession of at least 28 grams of meth. The official weight from the state crime lab for what was found in Monday’s operation was 27.89 grams. McDowell said offenders usually know these limits, and that’s one of the purposes for a digital scale.
Caldwell was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a drug related object (the scale) and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (the alprazolam). Caldwell also has two probation violation charges in connection with fraudulent checks on Sept. 24 and cruelty to child through possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 30.
Williamson was charged with possession of meth and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and bondsman off bond related to a possession of meth charge made Aug. 13.
McDowell said he found a tin cylinder that contained two cut straws with meth residue inside them plus three debit cards in Williamson’s name. He said the presence of the cards indicated to him Williamson had previous possession of the cylinder.
