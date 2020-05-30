MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie police have helped capture the suspect in a Tennessee homicide.
The Murfreesboro, Tenn., Daily News Journal reported online Friday that police investigators in that city had requested the assistance of the Moultrie Police Department to arrest 40-year-old Robert Jenkins.
Jenkins is charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of 50-year-old Gino Harris, the Daily News Journal reported, citing a press release from the Murfreesboro Police Department. Jenkins was arrested Wednesday in Moultrie and remains in custody at the Colquitt County Jail. He is awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.
The newspaper’s website said Harris’s body was found in a wooded area May 15 but gave no other details about the case or what Jenkins’ connection to Moultrie might have been.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.