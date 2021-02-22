MOULTRIE, Ga. — On Feb. 19, around 2 p.m., Sheriff’s Office Investigator Channing McDowell was dispatched to 1009 Second Ave. S.W., in response to the smell of marijuana and suspected drug dealing.
McDowell said he knocked at the door and received no answer. He then left to secure a search warrant for the premises. During this time, Moultrie Police Department officers as well as sheriff’s deputies watched the home.
Suspect David Marrero, 26, fled the home on foot as officers pursued, McDowell said. Marrero evaded police for about two blocks before being caught and arrested. During the pursuit Marrero had fallen and broken his arm, McDowell said. EMS was contacted and took Marrero to the Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
After Marrero had been taken to the hospital, McDowell arrived back at the residence with a search warrant for the house. During their search, authorities found approximately 23 grams of marijuana, 43 grams of THC resin, and a stack of money valued at $1,462, he said. The estimated street value of the recovered substances is estimated to be between $2,000 and $2,500.
Officers had also found evidence that Marrero had attempted to flush marijuana down the toilet, McDowell said.
After being released from the hospital Feb. 20, Marrero was taken to the Colquitt County Jail and charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule 1 substance with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, and misdemeanor obstruction of justice.
